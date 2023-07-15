Yet another title change at Slammiversary
Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) has captured tag team gold in IMPACT Wrestling.
Defeating Ace Austin & Chris Bey, Brian Myers & Moose, and Rich Swann & Sami Callihan.
#ANDNEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions
SUBCULTURE @Flash_Morgan @MandrewsJunior #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/3ZnGH2ns1f
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: SUBCULTURE celebrates becoming s The NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions! @MandrewsJunior @Flash_Morgan #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ptcNSSZVJ6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023