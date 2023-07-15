Yet another title change at Slammiversary

Jul 15, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) has captured tag team gold in IMPACT Wrestling.
Defeating Ace Austin & Chris Bey, Brian Myers & Moose, and Rich Swann & Sami Callihan.

