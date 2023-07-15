WWE News and Notes

– As of today, July 15, GUNTHER has surpassed 400 days as the reigning WWE intercontinental Champion. He needs to hold the title just 55 more days to beat the record set by the Honky Tonk Man, who held the title 454 days, between June 2, 1987 – August 29, 1988.

– Carlito was originally scheduled to return on the Smackdown show in Madison Square Garden, and the idea is he’s on the Smackdown brand. It ended up being canceled because of how much they had to cram into the show.

– During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Big E talked about the impact that Xavier Woods has made in WWE…

“I’m so proud of [Woods and] not just what he’s done in the ring. When he was on the floor, he brought so much to our act … because he was so wildly entertaining. It really helped us get off the ground.”

“Outside of the ring, this man has created jobs. He’s created a gaming channel that brought the locker room together. [It] got the boys and the girls paydays … I don’t think we will really understand the impact that he’s had on the industry [because] much of it might be behind closed doors.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

It was recently reported that Tyler Breeze has been “under a deal with WWE specifically tied to the UpUpDownDown brand for quite some time.”

– Per @AndrewZarian (via @Matmenpodcast): WWE are in talks of running a show at The Sphere at The Venetian Resort in Paradise, Nevada at some point.