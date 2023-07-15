WWE backstage correspondent Megan Morant donates her kidney

WWE backstage correspondent Megan Morant underwent a life-changing surgery earlier this week, donating one of her kidneys so the wife of her previous boss could get another one.

Morant, who detailed the story on her social media, originally was going to donate a kidney to her friend but she was not a match. She said she made a promise to herself that if the opportunity to donate a kidney ever comes up again in her life, she’ll do it.

As luck would have it, she got to found out in a group chat with her old co-workers at the Patriots that the wife of her previous boss was in kidney failure. It took five months of testing and even though she didn’t match, she advanced donated her kidney in return for her friend to get a kidney to save her life.

“I feel so blessed to be in a position to help Margrette and her family. It’s truly the honor of my life, and it reminds me why we are all here: to help and be there for each other,” Morant wrote.

Two days ago, Morant wrote that her surgery went well and her kidney was in flight to an unknown match.

“I know this will change my recipient’s (that is still a stranger at this moment) life forever,” she wrote. “As for me… I’ve been walking laps around the hospital floor every few hours… slowly of course, but 4 small laps at a time or ‘mile repeats’ as I call them, and all things considered, I feel good!”