Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final set

Jul 15, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

he Owen Hart Cup tournament women’s final has been set and it will feature Ruby Soho taking on former NJPW Strong Women’s champion Willow Nightingale.

Strong beat ROH Women’s champion Athena on last night’s Rampage to advance to the final while Ruby booked her place earlier in the week. This is Soho’s second tournament final as she also reached the last match in the inaugural tournament last year but lost to Britt Baker.

The men’s tournament final will feature CM Punk vs Ricky Starks and both matches will take place tonight from Calgary on Collision.

