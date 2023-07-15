Title match set for next week’s AEW Dynamite

HOOK will defend his FTW Championship against “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. HOOK appeared during tonight’s Rampage and accepted the challenge laid out by Perry on Wednesday’s show.

The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

* Blood & Guts Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita & PAC