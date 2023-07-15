Three hours of AEW action tonight with Collision and Battle of the Belts VII on TNT

There will be three hours of AEW action tonight as not only there’s Collision from 8PM to 10PM but there’s Battle of the Belts VII as well immediately following the conclusion of Collision. Both broadcasts will be on TNT.

Collision will be all about the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals, with both men and women matches taking place to crown new winners. The show is being held in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the home of Owen Hart. There’s also another match advertised so far with FTR vs Jay White and Juice Robinson in a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Team titles.

Three matches are on Battle of the Belts, obviously all title matches. These are Luchasaurus vs Shawn Spears for the AEW TNT title, Toni Storm vs Taya Valkyrie for the AEW Women’s title, and Orange Cassidy vs Lance Archer for the AEW International title.