The Rock gets called out on Smackdown, Tyrus returns to Nebraska

– George “Tyrus” Murdoch returned to University of Nebraska at Kearney Wednesday.

He graduated from UNK in 1998 but couldn’t afford the commencement gown and never received a copy of his diploma. So they had a little surprise waiting for him. Tyrus got emotional upon receiving his diploma with his wife and daughters present.

Not easy to choke up the big man. But the fine folks of Kearney did just that. Congrats @PlanetTyrus but bravo @UNKearney for caring https://t.co/cPocEsOEKY — Jim Rose (@Rosiedidyaknow) July 14, 2023

– As previously noted, The Rock issued a public response to being mocked by WWE star Grayson Waller. During last night’s edition of Smackdown, Waller cut a backstage promo and called out The Rock…

“Everyone’s talking about Grayson Waller including The Rock, the great one himself. His family is imploding right in front of him every week but he’s worried about me, and I know he’s desperate for the Grayson Waller rub. If he wants more of my clout, he knows where to find me. But enough about him. Let’s talk about tonight, because I have the opportunity against three of the best Smackdown has to offer to cement myself here on Smackdown. And I’m going to do that with my hand raised in victory, because that is the Grayson Waller effect. If you smell what I’m cooking.”