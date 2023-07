Match results before tonight’s AEW Collision….

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman

– Daniel Garcia d. Jason Gieger in a Pure Wrestling bout. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata came out and faced off with Garcia.

– Dalton Castle with The Boys defeated Shane Taylor to earn a Ring of Honor Television title shot at Samoa Joe.

– Utami Hayashishita d. Trish Adora.

– Powerhouse Hobbs d. Dalton Rude.

source: PWInsider