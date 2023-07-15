Slammiversary 2023 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Impact Wrestling presents Slammiversary on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Alex Shelley vs Nick Aldis for the Impact World title; Deonna Purrazzo vs Trinity for the Impact Knockouts World title; Chris Sabin vs Lio Rush for the Impact X Division title; Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs Brian Myers and Moose vs Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in a four-way tag team match for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team titles; Jonathan Gresham vs Mike Bailey vs Kevin Knight vs Alan Angels vs Kushida in an Ultimate X match to determine the #1 contender to the Impact X Division title; Eddie Edwards vs Frankie Kazarian; Bully Ray and Deaner vs Scott D’Amore and a mystery partner with Darren McCarty as the special guest enforcer; Joe Hendry vs Kenny King for the Impact Digital Media title in the pre-show; and Jody Threat, Courtney Rush, and Jessicka vs Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal in a six-person tag team match in the pre-show.

Slammiversary will be available on traditional pay-per-view as well as on FITE.TV.