Shelley retains title at Slammiversary and Alexander returns, Sanada announced for Emergence

Jul 15, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Alex Shelley (c) def. Nick Aldis to retain the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary. After the match Josh Alexander Returns and Says IM BACK & Stares Down Shelley to end the show

– Impact announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada will be at Emergence on August 27th.

