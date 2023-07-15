Shelley retains title at Slammiversary and Alexander returns, Sanada announced for Emergence
– Alex Shelley (c) def. Nick Aldis to retain the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary. After the match Josh Alexander Returns and Says IM BACK & Stares Down Shelley to end the show
THE WALKING WEAPON IS BACK!@Walking_Weapon @fakekinkade #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/DnsxODd6nV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
– Impact announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada will be at Emergence on August 27th.
Also made official during #Slammiversary, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion heads back to Toronto on August 27, this time for @impactwrestling!
What does the champ have in mind for Emergence 8/27?https://t.co/Cf7vbf1dDE#njpw pic.twitter.com/TTBPQfY3Tw
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 16, 2023