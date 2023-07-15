Shelley retains title at Slammiversary and Alexander returns, Sanada announced for Emergence

– Alex Shelley (c) def. Nick Aldis to retain the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary. After the match Josh Alexander Returns and Says IM BACK & Stares Down Shelley to end the show

– Impact announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada will be at Emergence on August 27th.