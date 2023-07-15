Shawn Michaels is a Mustafa Ali’s fan, Tony Schiavone on working for Eric Bischoff

– While speaking on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling Show, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels revealed that he is a huge fan of Mustafa Ali and reached out multiple times to get him on NXT.

He said “When we had the opportunity to get Mustafa Ali, I’ve always been a big fan of his. It’s something that from a very quiet standpoint, I would see him here and there on the main roster and every once in a while, I would just reach out and ask like, ‘Gosh, if he’s not doing anything, if you guys aren’t doing something with him, I’d love to have him down here.'”

– During a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone revealed that he would sometimes be the whipping boy of a frustrated Eric Bischoff when Schiavone was working for Bischoff in WCW. Schiavone stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Sometimes I was [Eric Bischoff’s] whipping boy when he was frustrated. He got on me a lot, but I didn’t care because he depended on me and he was good to me, basically.”