Roman Reigns segment on next week’s WWE Smackdown

Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will meet face-to-face during next week’s WWE SmackDown on FS1.

Last week’s SmackDown opened with the Tribal Court segment, which led to Jimmy Uso leaving in an ambulance following an attack from Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The episode ended with Jey fighting off Reigns and Sikoa by himself, then challenging Reigns to a title match at WWE SummerSlam. This week’s SmackDown saw Jey come to the ring with a warning to Reigns, Sikoa and Paul Heyman. He then declared that he is the real Head of The Table, the real Tribal Chief, because he is Main Event Jey Uso. Heyman and Sikoa interrupted, and ended up blaming Jimmy’s hospitalization on Jey. Heyman asked Jey how he can forgive himself, then went on to say no one will forgive Jey for what he did, including Jey’s mother and father, and Reigns. Sikoa also said he will never forgive Jey. This led to Jey getting into it with Heyman and Sikoa. You can see video from the segment below.

Heyman noted during his promo that Jey and Roman will meet in the ring next Friday to discuss the rules of engagement for their ongoing war. It’s likely that Reigns will officially accept Jey’s challenge next week to confirm the SummerSlam title match. WWE has not officially announced Uso vs. Reigns for SummerSlam, but the preview for next week’s segment notes that they will discuss the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement. WWE wrote, “The most dominant champion of the modern era, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, returns to set the Rules of Engagement for SummerSlam with his unhinged cousin Jey Uso. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, next week at 8 E /5 P on FS1!”

On a related note, Michael Cole issued a storyline injury update on Jimmy during last night’s SmackDown, and noted that he suffered damage to his rib cartilage in last week’s attack. Cole said Jimmy will be out of action “for the foreseeable future.”

The only other happening announced for next week’s SmackDown on FS1 from the Amway Center in Orlando is the second Fatal 4 Way in the WWE United States Championship Invitational.