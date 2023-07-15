Ricky Starks says he and Punk are equals

Ricky Starks is ready to face CM Punk.

The Absolute One will clash with the Second City Saint in the final round of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament at this Saturday’s AEW Collision event in Calgary. Starks appeared on the Big Show with Rusic & Rose on Sportsnet to discuss the bout, where he told the show hosts that he considers himself and Punk equals.

There are people who look at certain figures in wrestling as, ‘Oh, this guy.’ They put them on a pedestal, basically. To me, I am shoulder-to-shoulder with CM Punk in my head. We are equals. One thing that I do want to get across to Punk and everyone else. Regardless of what has been done in someone’s career and what has been done in AEW, the fact will remain is that I am a person that can stand on my own.

Starks adds that he can go toe-to-toe with anyone on the microphone or inside the ring and feels he has proven that in his feuds with Chris Jericho and current AEW World Champion MJF.

I can stand shoulder to shoulder with anyone and I can go toe-to-toe with any single person, microphone or in the ring, and I feel I’ve proven that with MJF and with Chris Jericho. I don’t see this being any different with Punk.

Punk bested Samoa Joe and Satoshi Kojima to get to the Owen Hart finals, with Starks defeating Juice Robinson and Powerhouse Hobbs to earn his spot.