Notes on Johnny Gargano and Swerve Strickland

– Sean Sapp reported that Johnny Gargano is now cleared. This was a post on Twitter, where he was answering a fan who was trying to throw shade at him at the time. It was not noted when Gargano will return to action. It seems that he is cleared, so that is half the wait. Hopefully, Gargano’s return to television will bring a lot more attention. WWE doesn’t have any plans for Team DIY at SummerSlam. That’s not to say that Gargano and Ciampa can’t reunite along the way.

– Swerve Strickland was victorious on Wednesday night’s Dynamite, where he defeated a debuting Nick Wayne. The 18-year-old prodigy’s debut was highly anticipated after AEW ran a video package that was put together by Darby Allin, one that showed his incredible journey toward becoming a pro-wrestler.

Despite an incredible performance that had the live crowd chanting his name, Wayne was unable to best Swerve, who stomped Wayne’s shoulder out of the socket before finishing him with a JML driver. Now the former tag champion has taken to Twitter to rub the victory in Wayne and Allin’s face. He writes:

“I said you were entering a man’s world, you didn’t listen. I told you I was gonna test you, and you failed. I said I would break you…………… and I did”