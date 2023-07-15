Notes on Elton Prince, Timothy Thatcher, Mike Chioda, and Triplemania

– Former WWE ref Mike Chioda (via Ad Free Shows): “I had this idea about Dolph Ziggler and somebody else climbing up for the briefcase, as they’re up there, the briefcase opens up. One falls down with the title match contract and one falls down with the f–king briefcase.

So, now, the case ain’t nothing without the contract, the contract’s nothing without the briefcase, so, you gotta have these guys square off into a finals match. I kept pitching that idea, but it never went through.”

– At MLW MLW Never Say Never, Tracy Williams defeated Timothy Thatcher when the match was stopped. After a DDT, Thatcher failed to kick out when he was supposed to. The match continued but after the referee checked on Thatcher, he ended the match. He was checked on by officials after the match and left under his own power.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Thatcher suffered a legitimate concussion in the match, which is why it was stopped. The finish was not an angle.

– According to PWInsider, Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince will be out of action with a separated left shoulder.

– Tonight on FITE for for $22.99 is the second stop in the Triplemania series with AAA Triplemania XXXI: Tijuana. Heres the full card:

Copa Triplemania XXXI Battle Royal

Willie Mack vs Mr Iguana vs Jack Cartwheel vs La Hiedra vs Flammer vs Myzteziz Jr vs Puma King vs Niño Hamburguesa vs Dinamico vs Gringo Loco vs Laredo Kid vs Taurus vs ???

Team Mexico (Dalys, Shani & Star II) vs Team Rest of the World (Kamille, Van & Markova)

Vampiro, Jack Evans & Aramis vs Pagano & La Rebelión

Atomicos Match

Team Chilango (Casas, Chessman, Argenis & Daga) vs Team Baja (Millonario, Damian 666, Horus & Tiger)

Ambulance Match

Pentagón Jr vs QT Marshall

Guerra de Rivalidades

Finals

Rush El Toro Blanco & L.A. Park vs Sam Adonis & Psycho Clown

(Yes, Rush & Park came back. Welcome to lucha libre)

AAA Mega Championship

Don Callis at ringside

Hijo del Vikingo vs Kenny Omega