Notes on Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Anna Jay, and Will Ospreay

– Becky Lynch spoke with USA Today at the ESPYs and said that she had to get a cyst removed, which led to her waiting to get cleared on Monday night on Raw. “When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed. Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, ready to go by Monday.”

– In recent months, there has been internet speculation regarding Randy Orton’s potential return to WWE television with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle saying in June of 2023 that Randy Orton is going to be coming back “pretty damn soon.”

While this might not be an indication that Orton is returning in the near future, the band Rev Theory has released a new version of Orton’s “Voices” theme song. The remixed track is available on YouTube as well as streaming services such as Spotify and iTunes.

– Happy Birthday to Anna Jay…

– Will Ospreay vs Naomichi Marufuji is official for the Naomichi Marufuji 25th anniversary show