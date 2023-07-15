Note on Shotzi shaving her head, Britt Baker eyes WWE star as opponent of choice

Jul 15, 2023 - by James Walsh

Shotzi shaved her head to support her sister, who is suffering from cancer…

– Speaking on My Love Letter To Wrestling recently, Britt Baker listed Charlotte Flair as her opponent of choice (via Fightful). Baker stated she’s liked the idea of a match between the two of them for some time and qualified Flair as an aspirational figure for herself. You can find a highlight and listen to the full podcast below.

On why she would choose Flair for a future match: “I always say that I’d love to have a match with Charlotte Flair. I think she’s one of the best that’s ever done it, and no matter what you say about her, she’s always proven people wrong. She’s very admirable. Her attitude, her poise, everything about her that I look up to.”

