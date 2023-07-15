Michael Cole on his favorite WWE moments, Val Venis makes announcement regarding future appearances

– During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Michael Cole was asked to name which moments have been his favorites to call during his career. He said “Box office-wise, probably Rock-Cena at WrestleMania. The first one [2012’s WrestleMania 28] — one of the biggest stories that we’d ever done. Just that moment in time where Rock and John were in their careers. That was probably the biggest that I had the pleasure of calling but there’s been so many over the years. Roman Reigns has just had some incredible moments — probably the greatest moment, though, was the night that Seth Rollins cashed in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania [31] to beat Brock and Roman on the same night. That was probably my favorite moment.”

– Former WWE star Val Venis (Sean Morley) made the following announcement via his Facebook page…

“Hello wrestling fans. Just a heads up. I will finish up obligations on my next 2 appearances(I wont say when or where until the day of as the LGBTQ+++XYZ nutjobs like to threaten promoters for booking me). As of today, I will no longer be taking any further public bookings for the forseeable future. Tired of being booked & then canceled due to my political positions. Thanks.”

Morley later posted the following…

“I won’t be going away. No, no, no, NO! I just won’t be taking on any more wrestling bookings for a while. But I ain’t going away.”