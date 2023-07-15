Mercedes Mone is expected to be in attendance for the Impact PPV event

Trinity Fatu is scheduled to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts title at Saturday’s Slammiversary PPV in Windsor, Ontario.

According to Mike Johnson, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) is expected to be in attendance for the event. Johnson noted that “the belief among those we’ve spoken with is that Mone is coming to the event in support of Trinity and would not likely be appearing on camera.” Mercedes and WWE’s Tamina were previously in attendance when Trinity debuted for Impact.

As previously noted, Mercedes suffered an ankle injury in May at NJPW’s Resurgence event in Long Beach, California.