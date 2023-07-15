Jon Moxley wins a gold metal, and a Utami Hayashishita sighting

Jul 15, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Fightful reports Utami Hayashishita is backstage at AEW Collision tonight. Shes likely working tapings for Ring Of Honor.

Jon Moxley competed in the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship on July 15th and won a gold medal. The North American Grappling Association (NAGA) is the world’s largest mixed grappling tournament circuit.

Moxley competed in the Men No-Gi / Beginner / 225 – 249.9 (Superheavyweight) / Master (30+) division, representing Powell MMA and Fitness.

Moxley defeated Chris Sailor, winning on points.

Renée Paquette posted about the victory on social media.

