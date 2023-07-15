Jon Moxley wins a gold metal, and a Utami Hayashishita sighting

– Fightful reports Utami Hayashishita is backstage at AEW Collision tonight. Shes likely working tapings for Ring Of Honor.

– Jon Moxley competed in the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship on July 15th and won a gold medal. The North American Grappling Association (NAGA) is the world’s largest mixed grappling tournament circuit.

Moxley competed in the Men No-Gi / Beginner / 225 – 249.9 (Superheavyweight) / Master (30+) division, representing Powell MMA and Fitness.

Moxley defeated Chris Sailor, winning on points.

Renée Paquette posted about the victory on social media.