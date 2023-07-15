Jeff Jarrett on his favorite tag team partner aside from Owen Hart

Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett, including teaming with Jay Lethal, what it was like attending the Impact Zone at Universal Studios was like, and more. Here are the highlights:

On attending the Impact zone as a fan:

“There were two ways to come in. We’re not doing it currently, but AEW and they’ve kind of changed their entire mantra that used to be called Soundstage, uh, the back lot, Universal Studios backlot. And it was something that nothing was forward facing or advertised or anything like that. Now they’ve got PFL in there. They had all paid tickets. You buy tickets through websites. They had VIP experiences. They had an open bar. Things have changed, over the last 15 years. But, I think it’s incredibly built-in. You have everything you need. The studios are sound stages. They’re huge. You can get through a thousand people a little over in a sound stage. You can make a lot of noise, make great tv. But, yeah, that was that kind of the down-and-dirty way to get in.”

On his favorite tag team partner aside from Owen Hart:

“Me, Jay Lethal. Ot may be low-hanging fruit. And I can tell you, as a kid growing up, when I got to team with my father, that was a bucket list. I just thought because I didn’t think that was an option when I was breaking in. And six months later, boom, whatever, I learned an absolute ton within a year teaming with Jerry Lawler. Robert Fuller is another guy who taught me, I mean a whole lot, but you know, Billy Travis and Pat Tanaka and just through the years, lots of them. But my relationship with Jay dates back to the early TNA days and then the black machismo days and the TNA days, and then the story that took place organically last summer. And hat’s off to you Connie just how his real authentic relationship with Flair in Tampa went down. And then, you know, the press conference we did here and how all that went down and the attempted murder, but no, I don’t wanna make this a joke about it, but an all that, and then me and Jay teaming in my hometown in that arena with Karen on that night, I just, it, it w there was a lot for me personally, there’s a lot of magic that took place there, um, both on and off camera. I thought it was special. And for AEW, specifically Tony, to kinda give that opportunity with Jay, it’s, uh, we have great, not good in my opinion. We have great chemistry. So Jay is actually right there outside Owen.”