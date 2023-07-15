Eric Young granted his WWE release, returns to Impact

Jul 15, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Eric Young has asked for and was granted his release from the WWE.

He cited moral conflicts working with Vince McMahon, in addition to concerns with creative.

Source: Fightful Select

