Eric Young granted his WWE release, returns to Impact
Eric Young has asked for and was granted his release from the WWE.
He cited moral conflicts working with Vince McMahon, in addition to concerns with creative.
Source: Fightful Select
Eric Young has left WWE, Fightful Select has confirmed.
WWE sources told Fightful that Young cited moral conflicts working with Vince McMahon, in addition to creative concerns as the reason.https://t.co/tS0DSoDbPK has the full story, including when and how this came about. pic.twitter.com/JZ1XWEoWlU
Back from the dead!!
Eric Young has returned to IMPACT!#Slammiversary #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/htKiDG1UDy
.@CodyDeaner sees a ghost! @TheEricYoung #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/Epc5laWv93
