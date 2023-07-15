Bobby Lashley returns on Smackdown, takes The Street Profits for a talk

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE television after an absence of two months, and it looks like another faction is being cooked up.

His return started when The Street Profits were shown in the parking lot backstage waiting for someone, and then a limo showed up. Lashley, decked in a black suit, came out from the limo and greeted Ford and Dawkins and asked them if they were ready to talk.

The Profits responded in the affirmative and then got in the limo with Lashley and drove away.

The former two-time WWE champion was last seen on television on the May 12 episode of Smackdown, losing to AJ Styles in a match which determined who will face Seth Rollins for the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight title.

Lashley had another faction before, The Hurt Business, with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.