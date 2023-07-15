7/15/23 WWE house show results from Fairfax, VA

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) vs AJ Styles: Match is Ruled No Contest.

– AJ Styles and Karl Anderson d Austin Theory and Kit Wilson

– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) d Matt Riddle / Chad Gable ( w/ Otis and Maxine Dupri )

– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya via Submission.

– Cody Rhodes d Dominick Mysterio using the Cross Rhodes followed by a pinfall.

– OMOS d Akira Tozawa

– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Bianca Belair / Charlotte Flair / Bayley

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Finn Balor

