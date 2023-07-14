Undertaker going on tour with 1deadMAN SHOW in six cities

The Undertaker is going on tour with his 1 deadMAN SHOW with stops in Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Pittsburgh in the coming months.

The tour will start on Thursday, August 24 at The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theatre in Louisville. The next day on Friday, August 25 the show moves to St. Louis at The Pageant and then wraps up the weekend with a show at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City on Saturday, August 26.

The tour resumes in November, with a show on Thursday, November 9 at the Murat Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis. On Friday, November 10 it’s off to Cleveland at The Agora, and then on Saturday, November 11 it’s the final show at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the 1 deadMAN SHOW tour will be available Friday, July 21 at 10AM local time. Pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Thursday, July 20 at 10AM local time. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available for each show.