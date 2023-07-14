Tidbits: Possible WWE departure/Slammiversary spoiler, plus AEW All In, Kingston, and Hayashishita notes

– Utami Hayashishita of STARDOM is scheduled to visit the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida at the invitation of Iyo Sky.

– According to PWInsider and DSR, “Eric Young was spotted this afternoon at the Detroit Airport, lending credence to the theory I proposed earlier today that he could be Scott D’Amore’s partner at Slammiversary. If so, he obviously exited WWE quietly.”

– According to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men podcast, AEW All In from Wembley Stadium will air on Bleacher Report.

Zarian mentioned the possibility of there being a bundle package for AEW All In and AEW All Out as they are taking place on back-to-back weekends, but it was not confirmed if that would be happening.

– Eddie Kingston on wrestling in Japan:

“Japanese wrestling is the best wrestling in the world. I felt that ever since I was a teenager. My 1st wrestling tape had Muto vs. Chono in the 1991 G1 final. That blew my mind & it made me want to be here more than anywhere else”