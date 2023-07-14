Source: “Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback”

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez at the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event from the o2 Arena in London, England, as Baszler turned on Rousey, setting up their feud.

Rousey has a hard-out on her deal with WWE and will be departing the promotion for now when the feud ends.

UFC fighter Chelsea Chandler told MMA Junkie on Wednesday that she heard Rousey was coming back as a featherweight after not competing since 2016, when her undefeated streak was broken in 2015 with a loss to Holly Holm. She also suffered a loss to Amanda Nunes the following year before retiring.

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reported today that Rousey isn’t returning to the UFC:

“Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told. No truth to the rumors started yesterday.”