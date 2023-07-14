Rikishi: “I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns”

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com’s WrestleBinge podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi commented on The Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns and his sons…

“Jimmy is laid back. I’d say Jey is kind of the one that’s in your face. Solo is kind of what he is today, the silent killer. I’m proud of all three of them, including Roman Reigns, to be able to be out there and represent the family today.”

“I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe, Sika Joe Anoa’i. I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job carrying the ball for the company for numerous years. I mean, it’s not easy to be The Guy. I mean, there’s so much responsibility behind the curtains and he’s doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength and continues to take care of himself and get some rest.”

Rikishi also said the following when asked about possibly getting involved in the storyline…

“I would have to go silent on that one.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)