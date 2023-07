Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defending against Bianca Belair. This will be Belair’s rematch from dropping the title to Asuka at Night of Champions.

WWE is also teasing that we will find out Roman Reigns’ reaction to Jey Uso’s SummerSlam challenge on tonight’s show. Jey is advertised to appear but Roman is not.