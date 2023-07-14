LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at Jey Uso walking backstage at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. We see what happened in Tribal Court last week as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Mike Rome introduces Bianca Belair. Fans chant “EST!” as she comes to the ring.

Belair talks about how she’s been so patient waiting for a chance to get her title back. She says tonight is the night… no it’s her night. Belair says she will show Asuka that patience is a virtue and vengeance is sweet. She says she will give WWE Women’s Champion Asuka exactly what she deserves, hitting the KOD to win the title. The music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair.

Flair heads to the ring as the pyro goes off. Fans “Wooo!” at them. Flair says Belair got her fired up. She says no disrespect to Asuka, but she thinks Belair will win, and she’s manifesting the title change here in Flair Country. Flair says when Belair wins, she wants no confusion on who is next in line. Belair says we all know the line starts and ends with Flair.

Flair says she wouldn’t say it like that, but OK. She says she’s here respectfully, telling Belair to her face that she is next – it will be Flair vs. Belair… what do you say? Belair doesn’t want to jinx herself but Flair vs. Belair at WWE SummerSlam sounds nice. Fans pop. Belair goes on and says she is ready for Asuka. They trade looks as Flair’s music hits and she exits the ring. We see Asuka watching from backstage.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show and we go backstage to The Brawling Brutes. They’re fired up for Fight Night as Butch competes in the WWE United States Championship Invitational, and the others get revenge on Pretty Deadly.

Pretty Deadly vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. We go to commercial.