Jushin Liger to attend Owen Hart Foundation tournament finals

Jushin “Thunder” Liger took to Twitter today and revealed that he is headed to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments, which will be held on Saturday’s live AEW Collision from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome. Liger noted that he was invited as a special guest for the finals.

Liger and Hart worked more than 20 matches in NJPW from 1987-1991, teaming up and going against each other. Their last match saw Liger get the win on April 28, 1991 at Day 11 of the NJPW Explosion Tour in Saitama, Japan.

The men’s finals will feature CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks, and the women’s finals will be Ruby Soho or Skye Blue vs. Athena or Willow Nightingale.