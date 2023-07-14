Former AEW wrestler spotted at WWE PC, plus John Cena and Jeff Jarrett notes

Jul 14, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Happy Birthday to “Double J” Jeff Jarrett (56)

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Brian Pillman Jr. was training at the Performance Center on Thursday. That said, it was not noted whether he will be joining Vince McMahon’s company.

– First look at John Cena as a merman in the new Barbie movie

