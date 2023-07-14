A&E working on Roman Reigns Biography

The Wrestling Observer reports that A&E is working on a Biography documentary on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This was not confirmed but it could be that this doc will be a part of the fourth season of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends. Season four has not been announced yet.

A&E’s WWE Biography series usually covers inactive wrestlers but season two had episodes on Edge & Rey Mysterio, and the recent season three featured Paige (Saraya) & Charlotte Flair.