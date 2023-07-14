7/14/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Naturally Limitless (Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker and Matt Menard)

Lee double chops Parker to start, and then scoop slams both he and Menard after Menard tags in. Rhodes tags in and Lee scoop slams him onto Parker and Menard. Rhodes picks Menard up, but Menard comes back with a shot. Rhodes comes right back with an arm-drag to Menard, and then delivers one to Parker as well. Rhodes keeps Menard grounded and goes for the cover, but Menard kicks out. Menard backs Rhodes into the corner, but Rhodes sends him across and kicks him in the midsection. Rhodes drops Parker with a right hand, and then delivers rights to Menard in the corner. Parker jumps up, but Rhodes delivers rights to him as well. Menard comes back and sends Rhodes to the outside as Parker low-bridges him. Parker tosses Rhodes back into the ring, and Menard delivers a few clubbing shots. Menard goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out.

Parker tags in and drives his shoulder into Rhodes a few times. Parker goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Parker kicks Rhodes in the face a few times and tags Menard back in. Menard kicks Rhodes in the midsection and slams him into the corner. Parker tags back in and he and Menard double-team Rhodes after Menard tags right back in. Parker drops an elbow from Menard’s back and Menard goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Menard and Parker double-team Rhodes. They taunt Lee in the corner, but Rhodes comes back and takes them both down. Lee tags in and splashes Menard and Parker in the corners. Lee follows with corner clotheslines, and then throws Parker into Menard. Lee throws Rhodes into Menard and Parker and picks Parker up, but Menard shoves Lee into Rhodes on the apron. Menard and Parker drop Lee with a double DDT and Parker goes for the cover, but Rhodes breaks it up. Parker sends Rhodes into the corner with a shot, and then he and Menard double-team Rhodes again. Lee grabs Parker and throws him into Menard, and then slams Parker down with Supernova for the pin fall.

Winners: Naturally Limitless

—

A new QTV segment airs. They talk about Harley Cameron’s new rap about The Acclaimed, and ten Johnny TV says Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed got burned. Johnny TV challenges them to a Trios Tag Team Match on next week’s Rampage.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Izzy McQueen

Valkyrie drops McQueen with a Spear right after the bell, and then delivers a Curb Stomp for the pin fall.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

-After the match, the AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm, and Saraya make their way to the ring. Storm congratulates Valkyrie on her win, but says Valkyrie has also been losing a lot. Storm calls Valkyrie a loser and says she is a loser because she is Canadian. Valkyrie says Storm should be worrying about her championship, but Storm says she has already beaten everyone. Valkyrie says she hasn’t and challenges her to a match. Valkyrie says Storm might be worried, but Storm and Saraya says she isn’t. Storm accepts, and the match will take place on tomorrow night’s Battle of the Belts VII.

—

Hook issues a challenge to Jack Perry. He says he is done chasing Perry and challenges him to an FTW Championship Match on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor)

Archer drops Beretta with a shot and slams him into the corner. Beretta comes back with a chop and a few forearm strikes, but Archer drops him with one shot. Archer delivers a few clubbing shots and chokes Beretta over the middle rope. Beretta comes back with another chop, but Archer beats him into the corner with more shots. Archer puts his knee in Beretta’s face and picks him up, but Beretta rolls through. Beretta goes for a sunset flip, but Archer gets free. Beretta sends Archer to the floor and follows with a dropkick. Beretta goes for a dive through the ropes, but Archer catches him, Beretta gets free and kicks Archer in the face. Beretta drops Archer with a moonsault from the top and shares a hug with Taylor. Beretta gets Archer back into the ring, but then Roberts delivers a shot to Beretta and drops him with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta escapes the Blackout and sends Archer into the corner. Beretta drops Archer with a half-and-half suplex and follows with a knee strike. Beretta delivers a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out. Beretta delivers a few shots and follows with an enzuigiri, but Archer drops him with a body block. Beretta comes back and gets a roll-up for a two count, and then follows with a running knee strike. Beretta goes up top, but Archer catches him with a knee strike. Archer delivers the Blackout and follows with a lariat for the pin fall.

Winner: Lance Archer

-After the match, Taylor checks on Beretta, but Archer beats him down. Archer calls out Orange Cassidy and says he wants the AEW International Championship at Battle of the Belts. Archer grabs Beretta and Taylor again, but Cassidy’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Archer grabs him around the throat, but Roberts tells Archer to let him go. Roberts grabs Cassidy’s backpack with the title inside, and says if he wants he back he will meet them in Calgary.

—

Pre-recorded interviews with Jeff Jarrett’s group and Matt Hardy’s group air. They will all be in the Royale Rampage Match and say they will all eliminate each other.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mentallo

The bell rings, but Callis gets in the ring. Callis says Mentallo is a good friend of Kenny Omega and was one of Omega’s first training partners. Callis says Mentallo is here because Omega has to be surrounded by his idiot friends, and then asks Mentallo if he knows the Japanse word for “kill.” Takeshita beats Mentallo into the corner, but Mentallo comes back with a kick to the face. Takeshita comes back with a kick to the face of his own, but then Mentallo delivers a kick to the midsection and a few quick chops. Mentallo comes off the ropes, but Takeshita drops him with a lariat and delivers shots on the mat. Takeshita goes for a knee strike, but Mentallo counters with a dragon-screw leg-whip. Mentallo delivers a dropkick to the knee and delivers a German suplex. Mentallo goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Mentallo goes up top, but Takeshita cuts him off with a right hand. Takeshita drops Mentallo with a delayed vertical suplex from the ropes and follows with a pile-driver. Takeshita goes up top and hits the senton for the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

—

Renee Paquette interviews Dark Order. She asks why they turned their backs on Adam Page, and John Silver says because he deserved it. Silver says they made Page the World Champion and he left them. Alex Reynolds says they turned soft when they were with Page, but they were reminded why they were originally brought to AEW. Evil Uno says Reynolds is right, and then asks if you are with them or not.

—

Match #5 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale

Athena applies a waist-lock, but Nightingale turns it into one of her own and slams Athena down. Nightingale drops Athena with a shoulder tackle, but Athena comes back with the Pounce. Nightingale comes back with a hurricanrana and follows with a running elbow strike in the corner. Athena ducks to the outside, but Nightingale follows and chases her around the ring. Athena gets back into the ring and goes for an elbow drop, but Nightingale dodges it. Athena delivers a dragon screw leg-whip in the ropes and kicks Nightingale’s leg in the corner. Athena delivers a few chops and takes Nightingale down. Athena kicks Nightingale in the back and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out as Ruby Soho is shown watching the match backstage. Athena clubs Nightingale across the back and delivers a low dropkick to the ribs. Athena goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Athena shoves Nightingale into the ropes and delivers another kick to her leg as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale drops Athena with the Pounce after they counter each other a few times. Nightingale drops Athena with a few clotheslines and follows with a hip attack in the corner. Nightingale delivers a corner clothesline and follows with a spine-buster. Nightingale goes for the cover, but Athena kicks out. Nightingale goes for the Doctor Bomb, but Athena bites her leg and gets a roll-up for a two count. Athena kicks Nightingale in the midsection and slams her down. Athena delivers a sliding elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. They exchange chops and fight to their feet, and then Nightingale drops Athena with a scoop slam. Nightingale goes for a senton, but Athena dodges and connects with a standing moonsault. Athena goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Athena locks in the cross-face as Soho is shown watching again.

Nightingale rolls over and gets a two count, and then hits a Death Valley Driver for another two count. Nightingale charges, but Athena chop blocks her knee. Athena picks Nightingale up, but Nightingale floats overs and gets a roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship – Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: FTR (c) vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Final Match: CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Final Match: Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale

Announced for tomorrow night’s Battle of the Belts VII:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lance Archer

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Luchasaurus (c) vs. Shawn Spears

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Jack Perry

-Blood and Guts Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Golden Elite

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Final Match: Adam Cole and MJF vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Aaron Solo, Johnny TV, and QT Marshall vs. Daddy Ass Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed