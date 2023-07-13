Viewership/rating for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live Blood & Guts go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 825,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 3.50% from the last week’s episode, which drew 855,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.29 rating. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 385,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 1.32% from last week’s 380,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.29 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating, tied with three other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 3.50% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 12.42% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 9.37% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the Fyter Fest Night 1 show.

Wednesday’s Blood & Guts go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Komander vs. Chris Jericho, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament quarterfinals match, Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho in a semifinals match for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Big Bill in a Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament semifinals match, Nick Wayne’s debut vs. Swerve Strickland, which was the main event, plus the reveal of the final Blood & Guts participants, which was the show-closing segment.