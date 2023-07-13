Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for this week

The 7/14 AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Here are full spoilers for Friday’s broadcast on TNT-

-Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee defeated Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

-Taya Valkyrie defeated Izzy McQueen. Toni Storm and Saraya confronted Valkyrie after the match. Valkyrie challenged Storm to match for the AEW Women’s Championship at Battle of the Belts & she accepted

-Lance Archer defeated Trent Beretta. After the match, Archer laid out Chuck Taylor and challenged Orange Cassidy to a match for the AEW International Championship at Battle of the Belts. Archer threatened the Best Friends if Cassidy didn’t come out to the ring. Cassidy came out, and Archer went to chokeslam him but Jake Roberts encouraged him not to as he wouldn’t be able to win the title that way

-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mentallo

-Willow Nightingale defeated Athena to advance to the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament