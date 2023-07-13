Mark Briscoe pulled from ROH PPV due to injury

Mark Briscoe is currently injured and unable to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for his ROH World Championship at the Death Before Dishonor PPV, which is scheduled for Friday 7/21 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ.

Castagnoli vs. Briscoe was announced last week, but Tony Khan tweeted tonight to announce that Briscoe is injured and will not be cleared in time for Death Before Dishonor. Fightful reports that Briscoe is out with a serious knee injury and will likely need surgery. Khan tweeted the following and said Castagnoli’s new opponent will be addressed next week:

Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21.

We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery. ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead,… — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 13, 2023

It wasn’t clear when Briscoe’s injury occurred. His last match was a Three-Way with JD Drake and Tony Nese at the 6/29 ROH tapings held after AEW Collision. That match has not aired yet.