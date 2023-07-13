Mark Briscoe pulled from ROH PPV due to injury

Jul 13, 2023 - by Staff

Mark Briscoe is currently injured and unable to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for his ROH World Championship at the Death Before Dishonor PPV, which is scheduled for Friday 7/21 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ.

Castagnoli vs. Briscoe was announced last week, but Tony Khan tweeted tonight to announce that Briscoe is injured and will not be cleared in time for Death Before Dishonor. Fightful reports that Briscoe is out with a serious knee injury and will likely need surgery. Khan tweeted the following and said Castagnoli’s new opponent will be addressed next week:

It wasn’t clear when Briscoe’s injury occurred. His last match was a Three-Way with JD Drake and Tony Nese at the 6/29 ROH tapings held after AEW Collision. That match has not aired yet.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nova Phoenix

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal