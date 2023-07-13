Lynch, Rollins, Belair, and Ford at the 2023 ESPY Awards

Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford were at the 2023 ESPY Awards last night which were held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The two WWE couples walked the red carpet, with Lynch and Rollins having some outlandish attires while Belair and Ford opting for the more traditional type.

Former Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee was also in the house and took the stage at one point to put over the women athletes.

“I look around this theater and is packed to gills with badass women in here,” McAfee said. “Tonight there are champions. Bianca Belair from the WWE is here. Becky Lynch is here from the WWE,” McAfee said.