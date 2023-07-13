Los Lotharios given last names back

As of this week’s NXT, Angel is known as Angel Garza once again, while Humberto is known as Humberto Carrillo once again. WWE confirmed the change on their roster pages.

WWE originally dropped the last names for Los Lotharios in November 2021. Angel teased last September that he may be getting his last name back but WWE continued billing both by just their first names.

Los Lotharios were drafted to RAW in April but returned to NXT on June 13 to attack Axiom and SCRYPTS. They have been watching the tag team division since then and will go up against Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee next week.