Kurt Angle on Roode: “They haven’t given him a chance yet”

In late 2022, Robert Roode posted an update on his health and noted that he underwent neck fusion surgery for his C-5 and C-6 vertebrae. Roode was not part of the 2023 WWE Draft nor has there been any tease of him returning to television.

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said the following about Roode…

“They haven’t given him a chance yet. He was good in NXT. He was being pushed and utilized properly, not in WWE. Unfortunately for Bobby, I don’t know if they’re ever going to do it. That’s what really sucks. Bobby’s at the age now, I think he’s like, what, mid-40s, yeah. I don’t know if he can wrestle much longer, but I hope they do give him the push he deserves.”

In 2022, Eric Young called Robert Roode “the most underrated guy in the world.”

(quote source: Robert DeFelice)