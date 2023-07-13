Kenny Omega talks Tiger Driver 91 from Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and was asked about criticism over the Tiger Driver 91 he took from Will Ospreay at the recent AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. He said- “There are a lot of people criticizing who do not have my best interests at heart. They just want to put a dark mark on that match, which is a performance I’m extremely proud of. And performances like that will be few and far between as I get older and older.”

Omega continued and commented on why they did the move. He said- “There are people who want to complain and put themselves on a pedestal by saying what we did was dangerous. Well, you think? So I’ve been asked, why did we do it? It made sense in the match and evoked emotion. And we both knew I would end up coming out of the move unscathed. Is there a risk? Sure. There’s always a risk. Look at the way Mike Tyson boxed. His style was so dangerous, he stayed so close to his opponent. What was he doing boxing in-style? Shouldn’t he have fought more stick-and-move and waited for the counterpunch? Wouldn’t that have been better for his brain? Didn’t he understand how dangerous it was? But that’s what made him Mike Tyson.”

Omega is no different when it comes to his in-ring work and it was noted that he must be allowed the space to create his own work in order to reach his absolute best. He closed with a harsh message for his critics. He said- “Don’t tell me not to wrestle the way I know how to wrestle. Is there a risk? Was there a risk when Mike Tyson was fighting within inches of space between another championship-level boxer throwing power punches? Of course. But Tyson was confident in his abilities, and he knew he was the best. So don’t tell Mike Tyson how to box, and don’t tell Tyson Smith [Omega’s real name] how to wrestle. You aren’t even close to being qualified. Just shut the f**k up.”