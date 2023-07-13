Jim Ross on Brian Pillman Jr.’s AEW departure, Kota Ibushi note

– Kota Ibushi was supposed to appear on Dynamite. Plans had to be changed quickly when Tony Khan was informed that Ibushi got lost at the airport and Kenny Omega couldn’t find him anywhere.

– As previously reported, Brian Pillman Jr’s deal with AEW has expired and he has departed the company. In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Fightful), Jim Ross spoke about Pillman’s exit from AEW and why he things the second-generation wrestler’s career will be just fine.

He said:

“Oh hell yeah, Brian’s got nothing to be… He wasn’t working. He’s not losing any ring time, he’ll have plenty of opportunities. He’s just got to structure his journey and be smart about the decisions he makes and get all of the in ring time that he can, wrestle as many matches as you can schedule. He’s gonna be fine, he’s just gotta have his plan and work it. His career has took a minor tumble, but not one that you can’t get up from. I have a lot of confidence that he’s going to end up very successful in wrestling. For somebody that’s an indie guy and you want a good match on your show, he’ll provide that. Once the word gets out that it’s always a consistent thing, he can work heel or babyface, he can do all the spots. He’s got a lot of charisma. I think he’s going to be just fine at the end of the day.“