Impact Report, 7/13/12

Join us tonight for results from Impact Wrestling. Tonight is the go home show before Slammiversary this Saturday. Check back for ongoing results. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call. The show is in Atlanta, GA.

We start off with a vignette package from last week. Bully Ray and Deaner VS Scott D’Amore and ??? PCO is out, Trinity challenging Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo are highlighted. Lastly Lio Rush VS X Division Champion, Christ Sabin and Nick Aldis VS World Champion, Alex Shelley is also featured.

Match 1. Zachary Wentz (with Trey Miguel, The Rascalz) VS Chris Bey (with Ace Austin)

The ABC of the Bullet Club are the reigning World Tag Team Champions have been on a roll since winning the tag titles, but Bey will have to go this match on his own. Wentz is making his first Impact appearance in an Impact ring in 3 years. Wentz has been threw a lot to get back on a national stage. He says the journey has been painful and he wants to make everyone he faces feel the same pain. Bey starts quick. His speed and fluid motion has the also quick, Wentz bailing to the floor. Bey follows to the floor and Wentz boots him in the face. Back in the ring, Miguel interferes leading to more offense from Wentz. Eventually Zachary locks on an arm bar on the mat and rubs the face of Bey repeatedly. Bey gets to his feet and uses a lariat off the top, along with several kicks to take down Wentz. Wentz lands a series of punches and kicks. Bey gets a two off a code red. Ace and Miguel go at it on the floor. Bey gets jumped from behind. He headlock DDT’d Bey and gets the pin.

Winner. Zachary Wentz

We get a highlight from BTI. Santino Marella and Dirty Dango had a mix up during Dango’s match with Heath. Backstage the Rascalz ask Santino if they can be in the Tag Team Turmoil Match on Saturday. He says they are cheaters and the answer is no.

We get vignette for the match for the Impact World Championship. Alex Shelley will defend against the National Treasure, Nick Aldis.

Match 2. Kevin Knight VS Speedball Mike Bailey

Bailey is the crowd favorite, but Knight is from ATL and has his backers. The fan groups for each start chanting at each other as Bailey goes to work on Knight. Kevin hits a beautiful splash after a pair of slams. Knight springboard cross bodies Bailey next. Speedball recovers and moonsaults Knight from the top to the floor. Back from the break, Bailey scores the the machine gun kicks. He double knees the back of Knight after using the ropes. Knight avoids a moonsaults dropkicks Bailey twice. Bailey goes to the floor and Knight hurls himself on him. Bailey catches Knight going back in the ring and gets a two count after a knee drive to the back of the head. Knight went down hard. Knight with a superkick and ranna off the top. Bailey recovers and dropkicks him. Both a fight forever and this is awesome chant go back and forth in the crowd. Bailey drops double knees on Knights chest. Knight recovers and jumps to the top rope vertically and superplexes Bailey for a two count. Knight gets a two count off a spinebuster. Whirl wind kick by Bailey. Ultimate weapon by Bailey and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Speedball Mike Bailey

We get a vignette for Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly and their quest to win the Knockouts Tag belts from The Coven.

Digital Media Champion, Joe Hendry comes out to address the crowd. He is met by a rousing crowd reaction. He starts making fun of Stripper Kenny. (aka Kenny King) Yuya Uemura comes out next.

Match 3. Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry VS Kenny King and Sheldon Jean

The fans chant take it off to King as he enters the ring. He is furious, but that is pretty funny. Hendry starts the match with King, who won’t take off his hoodie. King refuses to square off and tags in Jean. Yuya then tags in. Yuya takes over Jean a few times. King interferes and hits Yuya from the apron. The take it off chants continue, as King tags back in. Jean and King double team Yuya in the corner. The chants get louder. King is sweating profusely. Yuya avoids a lariat and tags in the champion. Hendry clotheslines King and then fallaway slams him. Hendry then lands a cutter. Jean makes the save and Uemura enters and takes out Jean. King downs Yuya with a tiger driver. Hendry pulls off Kings sweatshirt. King loses it. Hendry lariats King. King bails the arena. Hendry hits the standing ovation and it is over.

Winner, Digital Media Champion, Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura.

We get a Lio Rush vignette. He readies himself for his match against Chris Sabin for the X Division Championships.

Chris Sabin is then interviewed backstage. He says Lio is beyond talented, but not a locker room in wrestling wants him to be part of it. He says he will humble Lio at Slammiversary. This was an excellent promo.

Match 4. Moose and Brian Myers VS Rich Swann and Sami Callihan (oVe)

Myers and Swann begin the match. Myers tosses Swann to the ground and gloats. Swann scissors him and kicks him to the floor in return. Sami tags in and simply malls Myers. Brian runs and tags in Moose. Moose rakes Sami’s eyes. Sami trips Moose, who tumbles to the floor and Swann punts him from the apron. Swann, now the legal man kicks Moose several times. Myers distracts Swann, opening the door for Moose to gain an advantage. Back from break, Myers is now in and pounding Swann. Swann needs a tag. Moose tags in chops Swann. Swann then gets planted after a sidewalk slam. Myers tags back in. He gloats over Swann. After driving the knee, Moose tags back in. Swann attempts a comeback. He staggers Moose and makes the tag. Sami takes out both Moose and Myers with a bulldog and clothesline. Moose and Sami headbutt each other and go down. Myers heads back to the apron. Both tag out. Myers kicks Moose by accident. Swann hits a cutter. Moose tosses Sami on the pin attempt by Swann. All four work over each other. Sami with a DVD and a Sami 45o, but Moose kicked out. Sami sets up for a cactus driver. Myers grabs Swann and Moose crotches Sami. Moose spears Sami and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, Moose and Brian Myers

Subculture have a vignette and they say they will win the tag belts at Slammiversary.

Alan Angels has a vignette backstage. He says he is going to spread his wings. He says he be the X Division Champion.

We get a Nick Aldis vignette. He says he is a world champion everywhere he goes. He will be again. He says he is sick of the you deserve story that Alex Shelley is spewing. Nick says management wants him to be champion. He says Shelley needs to beat him to cement his legacy, but Nick claims that won’t happen.

Match 5. Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo VS…..Jody Threat

Threat is the unnamed knockout. Purrazzo cockily enters the match with take downs. Threat eventually gets shouldered to the mat. Threat back elbows the champ. She follows up with a series of lariats in the corner. After a suplex, Jody does a spring board jaw breaker. Deonna avoids a double knee and wrenches the arm of Threat, while crabbing back on another leg. Back from break, Purrazzo is all over the now injured, left arm. Purrazzo locks on the armbar, but Threat gets to the ropes. Purrazzo eats a boot to the face. Threat then suplexes the champion out of the corner.