Former WCW star Lodi on heart heart: “It was serious. And it was scary”

Lodi is recovering from his quintuple bypass surgery that he underwent last month, and he recently talked about the heart attack that led to him undergoing the surgery. As previously noted, the WCW alum announced earlier this month that he had undergone the surgery a few days after suffering a heart attack on June 17th. Lodi (real name Brad Cain) spoke with QC News about the whole experience and you can check out the highlights below:

On driving to the hospital amid the heart attack: “I’m [thinking at the time] like, ‘God, just don’t let me hurt anyone because we all know how Macho Man Randy Savage died.’… I was doubled over and driving one hand and trying to keep my eyes on the road.”

On the doctor’s visit where he learned it was a heart attack: “They showed the three major arteries. The first two were blocked at 100%. The last one, they call it the Widow Maker. If that gets blocked, you are more than likely going to die. It was blocked at 90%… “It was serious. And it was scary.”

On his wrestling future: “Without me even questioning her, my nurse looked at me and said, you know you’re going to wrestle again… I know God was with me through all of this. I’m going to rehab and work on getting me better.”