Eric Bischoff Thinks It’s Possible WWE Holds WrestleMania In The UK

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE having John Cena tease at Money in the Bank the idea of WWE holding WrestleMania in the UK one day and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE holding WrestleMania in the UK in the next few years: “I certainly could see it happening. I can’t imagine what the staff, the team over at WWE are thinking in terms of having to produce a WrestleMania overseas. I mean, the logistics are tough. First of all, you have all the travel involved. You’re working with a lot of vendors you’ve never worked with before. It’s going to be a challenge. When it happens, it’s going to be a big challenge. And of course you have the obvious one right, you want to be in prime time, whatever day of the week — assuming it’s going to be a Friday night or a Saturday night or Sunday perhaps. You want to make sure that the live event is available to the largest sector of your audience — which is the domestic US — to buy so they can watch it live and not have to stay up until 2 o’clock in the morning in order to do it. So that’s the biggest issue. And again, even the costs. Everything is more expensive when you do it overseas. It’s — the logistics side of that is man. I wouldn’t want to be on that team. Let’s put it that way.”

On John Cena: “I’ve always had a massive amount of respect for John Cena. Massive. Not only when I worked with him, and I did a couple things in the ring with him obviously and had some fun. But just watching him, especially backstage. And and knowing what his schedule was like. Now this is back when it’s 300 days a year on the road. And oh, by the way, when you get days off, you’re doing Make-A-Wish. You’re doing this; you’re doing that. I mean, John Cena worked so freaking hard for so long. Um, nothing but massive respect for John Cena.”

Source: Strictly Business and 411mania.com for the transcription.