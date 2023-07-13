AEW adds safety precautions, bans certain moves
Fightful reports AEW’s medical staff, coaches and referees worked together to create a list of banned moves and a list of moves that need to be approved before a match.
Banned Moves:
Unprotected Chair Shots to the Head and Back of the Head
Buckle Bombs or any blind moves backwards into the turnbuckle
Fencing responses(unnatural position of arms following a concussion)
Seizure sells
Spitting or Bleeding in the Crowd
Weapons or projectiles in the crowd
Taking drinks or food from the audience
No Physicality with the audience
List of moves that need approval:
Spots and bumps on the ring apron and outside
Table/ladder/chair spots in and out of the ring (Only allowed with padding)
Any elevated spots outside of the barricades (dives and ladder spots on stage, around the arena, and
other places outside of the ring)
All piledriver/tombstone variations, including: sit down drivers, inverted/poison hurricarana and vertebreakers
High-risk dives or top rope moves (450, 630, double moonsaults, SSP, etc.)
Intentional bleeding (of any sort, not just blading)
Throwing people into/through/over ring steps, commentary table, bell table, or guardrails/barricades
Weapon usage:
Chairs, pipes, kendo sticks, hammers, ring bells,
bats, chains, etc. Title belts
Thumbtacks, skewers, barbed wire, and other sharp/puncturing objects, Powders, aerosol sprays, or liquids
Throwing any weapons or objects- chairs, etc.
Choking/strangling with hands or a weapon or hanging spots
Injury spots or angles, whether or not medical is involved/called to the ring
Any physicality in the crowd or crowd brawling
Any Physicality involving referees, managers, extras, celebrities and or special guests