AEW adds safety precautions, bans certain moves

Fightful reports AEW’s medical staff, coaches and referees worked together to create a list of banned moves and a list of moves that need to be approved before a match.

Banned Moves:

Unprotected Chair Shots to the Head and Back of the Head

Buckle Bombs or any blind moves backwards into the turnbuckle

Fencing responses(unnatural position of arms following a concussion)

Seizure sells

Spitting or Bleeding in the Crowd

Weapons or projectiles in the crowd

Taking drinks or food from the audience

No Physicality with the audience

List of moves that need approval:

Spots and bumps on the ring apron and outside

Table/ladder/chair spots in and out of the ring (Only allowed with padding)

Any elevated spots outside of the barricades (dives and ladder spots on stage, around the arena, and

other places outside of the ring)

All piledriver/tombstone variations, including: sit down drivers, inverted/poison hurricarana and vertebreakers

High-risk dives or top rope moves (450, 630, double moonsaults, SSP, etc.)

Intentional bleeding (of any sort, not just blading)

Throwing people into/through/over ring steps, commentary table, bell table, or guardrails/barricades

Weapon usage:

Chairs, pipes, kendo sticks, hammers, ring bells,

bats, chains, etc. Title belts

Thumbtacks, skewers, barbed wire, and other sharp/puncturing objects, Powders, aerosol sprays, or liquids

Throwing any weapons or objects- chairs, etc.

Choking/strangling with hands or a weapon or hanging spots

Injury spots or angles, whether or not medical is involved/called to the ring

Any physicality in the crowd or crowd brawling

Any Physicality involving referees, managers, extras, celebrities and or special guests