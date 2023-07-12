WWE on A&E block ratings for week 18

WWE’s latest run on A&E came to an end this past weekend with the season finales of Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America.

Most Wanted Treasures featured Rikishi as the WWE Hall of Famers tried to hunt for treasures of the Samoan Dynasty. The show drew 300,000 viewers, up 38,000 viewers from last week’s show and did a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.01.

The finale of Stone Cold Takes on America did 201,000 viewers, up 19,000 from episode eight. The show had a 0.05 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from last week.