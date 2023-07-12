Viewership for The Dark Side featuring Adrian Adonis

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last night’s new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 4, “The Tragic Fall of Adrian Adonis.” Last night’s episode averaged 152,000 viewers, falling from the 229,000 viewers for the last episode on late WWE Hall of Famer Junkyard Dog.

This marks the second lowest audience of Season 4 thus far. In the key demo, the show averaged a 0.04 rating. That was down from the 0.06 rating for the JYD episode.