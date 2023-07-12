Update on AEW’s TV rights agreement with Warner Bros Discovery

Fightful reports AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery have been involved in talks regarding television rights extention for months. WBD sources confirm this deal would be “a huge money increase for AEW”.

An announcement of a deal could be made this Summer or Fall.

WBD sources tell Fightful that they’ve been very happy with AEW’s performance. “Especially the flexibility with adding and subtracting shows, providing different kinds of content and working around preemption and network changes.”

AEW ALL IN LONDON is said to be actively discussed as part of these negotiations.