Tribal Court segment on Smackdown hits over 3 million viewers

The second quarter of Friday Night Smackdown which had the Tribal Court segment with all members of the Bloodline had an impressive 3,070,000 viewers according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The show started with 2,570,000 viewers in the first quarter, then increased to over 3 million for the second quarter, and went down to 2,705,000 viewers for the third quarter. The whole Tribal Court segment lasted around 36 minutes.

That quarter, which also had no ads, drew a 0.94 rating in 18-49 demo, which translates to 1,229,000 viewers. That number eclipses anything on wrestling television for the past several years, showing the popularity of the storyline.

Dave Meltzer of the Observer also added that last week’s Smackdown topped all of network television for the whole week, something that has never been done before in the history of professional wrestling.